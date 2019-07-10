Board recommends Mukund M Chitale & Co as new auditor of IL&FS financial arm IFIN

The new auditors of IFIN will likely aid in recasting the books of accounts of the company for the previous five financial years.

The government-appointed board of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), the financial arm of the IL&FS group and the focus of multiple fraud investigations, has recommended Mukund M Chitale & Co as the new statutory auditors for the company.

The move comes after BSR & Associates resigned as the company’s auditor on June 19. BSR & Associates audited the books of IFIN jointly with Deloitte Haskin & Sells in financial year 2017-18 and were the sole auditors for the following financial year.

The firm, along with Deloitte Haskin & Sells, has been accused by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) of “conniving, colluding” with the former management of the company to “conceal material information/facts” and falsify the books of accounts of the company.

The government has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking a five-year ban on both firms from conducting audit activities. The matter will be heard by the insolvency tribunal on July 15.

The new auditors of IFIN will likely aid in recasting the books of accounts of the company for the previous five financial years. In June, the Supreme Court allowed the reopening and recasting of books of IFIN following a plea filed by the SFIO and the Uday Kotak-led board of IL&FS.

In October last year, the government sacked the IL&FS board and replaced it with the Uday Kotal-led board which is currently overseeing the resolution process of the group. The affairs of the IL&FS group came into scrutiny after it defaulted on payment obligations to the tune of Rs 91,000 crore.