BMW M5 voted World Performance Car 2018

The BMW M5 has been voted the ‘World Performance Car 2018’, making this the seventh time the Munich, Germany-based luxury car player has received a ‘World Car’ award from the organisation World Car of the Year. The award ceremony was held on March 28 at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. There were a total of 11 vehicles in this category this year—all performance-oriented cars, of which at least 2,000 units are produced per year and which are available for purchase on at least two continents from January 1, 2017, until May 31, 2018. The selection and voting in all categories was carried out by an international jury made up of 82 leading automobile journalists from 24 countries. The BMW M5 is fitted with the latest version of the 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine with M Twin Power Turbo Technology. “An output of 600 horse-power and a maximum torque of 750Nm guarantee supreme propulsion and a phenomenal driving performance—the V8 biturbo engine accelerates the M5 from 0-100kph in just 3.4 seconds,” the company said in a statement. For enhanced stability and performance, the new M5 features the M specific all-wheel drive system M xDrive. And power transmission is taken care of by the new 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The company added that, in conjunction with M xDrive, this ensures that the power of the high-revving turbocharged engine is transferred to the road in an almost perfect fashion. (The all-new BMW M5 is available in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.43 crore; it was launched at Auto Expo 2018.)