BMW looks at India as potential base for exports

German luxury car major BMW on Thursday hinted at the possibility of making all models locally in India and the country could be potential base for exports in the future. Buoyed by an encouraging response to its new launches, particularly its SUVs, sedans and i8, BMW India felt that the worst period of last two years is over and hopes to end 2015 with high sales.

Speaking to the FE on the sidelines of an event to announce the national launch of its two premium CBU products – BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M, Philipp von Sahr, president, BMW Group India, said, “The new launches as well higher localisation in the last one year has helped us to better last two years’ poor sales in India. We are not in the number game in India. We consider ourselves as a most premium car player in India and hope we will do much better in the coming years.”

While declining to give any specific numbers for 2015, he said, unlike Brazil, China and Russia, which are on the slowdown path, India is an important market for them.

To a question, he said, “We are open to many things in India and have made ourselves flexible to do so. We are not ruling out making completely all the cars in India, however, we need to have a sizeable volume.”

On exporting from the country, the BMW official while being positive on this possibility in the future, he felt that certain government regulations and other aspects need to be considered before going into exports.

The all-new BMW X5 M and the all-new BMW X6 M are available at BMW dealerships across India as CBU (Completely Built-Up) units. The all-new BMW X5 M is priced at R1.55 crore and the all-new BMW X6 M is priced at R1.60 crore (ex-showrooms India).