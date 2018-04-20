BMW launches the third generation of the X3 in India, priced from Rs 49.9 lakh onwards

Luxury Line, the company said, includes “elegant contours and luxurious features, through its fine design elements of high-gloss chrome.”

On Thursday, BMW launched the new X3 SUV in India (the company calls it the SAV, or a sports activity vehicle). It’s available in two variants—the Expedition priced at Rs 49.9 lakh and a new Luxury Line design scheme, priced Rs 56.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Luxury Line, the company said, includes “elegant contours and luxurious features, through its fine design elements of high-gloss chrome.” The new, made-in-India X3 is currently available only in a diesel engine option; the petrol will be launched later in the year. Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said during the launch in Gurgaon that the X3 established the premium mid-size SAV segment in India and became a trailblazer.

“The all-new X3 is set to write the next chapter in its success story with an even more striking, dynamic design language, powerful yet efficient drive systems, and luxurious equipment. Practical both on and off the road, the X3 is fully equipped for the most diverse driving demands.” It’s available in four metallic colours: white, grey, black and blue.

Its exterior design has been fully changed—like a bolder double kidney grille, LED headlights and LED fog lamps featuring a hexagonal design, LED tail lights combined with a low-slung roof spoiler, and exhaust tail pipes on both sides in chrome. It also has automatic tailgate operation. The Luxury Line variant gets chrome radiator grille bars, underbody protection and classically designed 19-inch light alloy wheels. The interior has more space than in the outgoing model.

Some new technologies it gets are a smart key that allows the driver to stay in contact with the car round the clock, rear-view camera with park assist, a smartphone holder console that allows inductive, wireless charging for mobile phones. It’s powered by the two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces an output of 190bhp and a torque of 400Nm, accelerating the car from 0-100kph in just 8 seconds.

The engine is mated to the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. Lastly, the X3 gets the xDrive, the company’s all-wheel-drive system. Coinciding with the launch of the X3, the company also opened a new sales and service facility in Gurgaon—Bird Automotive—its third in Gurgaon, ninth in Delhi NCR and 44th in India.