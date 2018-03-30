BMW India to localise iconic MINI

The carmaker will start selling ‘Made-in-India’ MINI Countryman from June. It will also consider localising other MINI brand models going forward.

BMW India will start selling ‘Made-in-India’ MINI Countryman from June and the production of the same will begin soon. After localising 8 of its products (around 50% localisation), the German luxury car major has decided to localise its iconic brand — MINI — with the beginning Countryman. The company, effective April 1, it will start selling Euro VI-compliant petrol variants of existing models and will launch diesel variants once the fuel (Euro VI diesel) is made available by the oil marketing companies across the country, said Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India. Speaking at the plant site here after launching ‘Skill Next’, a technical skilling initiative to mark its 11th year of its operations in Inida, Pawah said given the sharp duty hike on imports as well GST blues, the company felt it is wise to make in India to be not only price competitive but also to grow fast. Hence, we have decided to go ahead with the ‘MINI Countryman’ first. The other models of MINI brand would also be considered for localising going forward. The localisation will grow more if the company achieves certain volume, he added.

“We will soon start the production of MINI Countryman and begin the delivery by June this year. The product will come with 50% localisation,” Pawah said. According to company sources, in calender 2017, BMW had grown 25% to end with 9,800 units, including 421 MINIs, which saw a 17% growth. Buoyed by an impressive 25% growth in 2017, the company will be launching at least 8 products in calender year 2018 and hope to retain a strong double-digit growth, he added. We expect to end the Q1 2018 (Jan-March) with strong growth, he pointed out.

Pawah said: “We want the government to come out with clear-cut policy on electric vehicles. There should be stability in policy road map as well as necessary infra, support system and power tariff to run such infra set up before going ahead with the full-fledged electric vehicle initiative. Globally, it should be in phases — first to allow plug-in hybrid then full electric vehicles. There should be more and extensive dialogues should take place before finalising on policy. We are ready with technology for both hybrid and EV models. In fact, globally, the BMW group sold over 1,00,000 EVs in 2017.”