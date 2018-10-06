BMW India posts 11% growth in Jan-Sept sales

In the first nine months of 2018, BMW sales have mainly been driven by the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle (SAVs) range.

BMW Group India on Friday said that it continues its momentum with a double-digit growth so far this year. The company has delivered 7,915 cars (BMW + MINI) to customers in the nine-month period of January-September 2018, registering a growth of 11% over the same period last year.

While BMW India sold 7,424 cars, clocking a growth of 9% as compared to 2017, its iconic brand MINI continues to rule the small-premium car segment in India with sale of 491 cars, clocking a remarkable growth of 58% as compared to 2017.

Interestingly, in the first nine months of calendar year 2018, BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German auto giant, sold 1,038 motorcycles.

Vikram Pawah, chairman, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India has successfully posted double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2018 despite adverse market conditions. All three brands – BMW, MINI and Motorrad – have posted strong growth and are demonstrating an affirmative outlook for the coming months.

“With unmatched value and product substance, our new launches have stirred the premium automobile segment and attracted new customers to our fold. Our robust strategy, advance planning and incessant focus on customer service have contributed in building this exceptional momentum.”

In the first nine months of 2018, BMW sales have mainly been driven by the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle (SAVs) range. Led by the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5, BMW’s SAV range has contributed to nearly 50% in overall BMW sales.

MINI has experienced unpreceded growth thanks to the fresh portfolio it offers in the small premium car segment. The new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible have added a new flair to the iconic brand. Introduction of the all-new MINI Countryman, now being locally-assembled in India, has also made a remarkable contribution to growth.

BMW Motorrad India crossed 1,000 unit sales with launch of the much-anticipated BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in the Indian market in third quarter. Innovative and flexible financial solutions introduced by BMW India Financial Services have played an important role in converting new sales by easing cost of ownership for the customers, the company said in a statement here.