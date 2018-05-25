BMW India launches three new MINI cars

On Thursday, BMW India launched three new MINI cars: The 3-door Cooper D (diesel) for Rs 29.7 lakh and 3-door Cooper S (petrol) for Rs 33.2 lakh; the 5-door Cooper D (diesel) for Rs 35 lakh; and the Convertible Cooper S (petrol) for Rs 37.1 lakh (ex-showroom prices). These will be available as completely built-up (CBU) units from June 2018 onwards.

Exterior changes include three new metallic colours—grey, blue and orange. An optional piano black exterior is available for Cooper S models where the LED headlight, rear lights and radiator grille are finished in high-gloss black instead of chrome. In addition, the new MINI logo now appears on the bonnet, tailgate, steering wheel, central instrument display and remote control in all models.

A modified design for the characteristic circular LED headlights makes the front view of the new MINI hatch and Convertible more expressive. Interestingly, as a reference to the brand’s British origins, the rear light units of the new MINI hatch and Convertible appear in a Union Jack design.

Interior changes include options such as new upholstery and the centre console finished in piano black. A completely new option of backlit interior surface on the passenger-side fascia—the MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated—features a stylised Union Jack backlit by ambient lighting, which illuminates the cockpit with a choice of 12 colours. It also includes the new MINI logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side when opening and closing the door. Multifunction sport leather steering wheel now comes as standard.

While the petrol variants are powered by the 2.0-litre turbo engine delivering 280Nm of torque and a power output of 192bhp, the diesel is the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder motor that delivers 270Nm and 114bhp, respectively. The petrol variants have a top speed of 235kph and sprint from 0-100kph in just 6.7 seconds; the diesel variants max out at 205kph and accelerate from 0-100kph in 9.2 seconds.

Both are mated to the new seven-speed double clutch steptronic transmission with shift by wire technology.