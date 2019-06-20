BMW India appoints Rudratej Singh president and CEO

BMW on Wednesday said it has appointed Rudratej Singh as the president and chief executive officer of BMW Group India, effective August 1. Rudratej \u2018Rudy\u2019 Singh brings more than 25 years of experience and has held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. In his last assignment, Rudratej Singh was the global president at Royal Enfield. Prior to this, he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. Hendrik von Kuenheim, senior vice-president, region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group, said, \u201cAs a priority market for the BMW Group, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development. Having worked across diverse industry segments, Singh has deep understanding of strategic business techniques based on fundamental consumer insights, a transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking that will strengthen BMW Group\u2019s operations in India.\u201d Earlier in August 2018, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, was appointed the CEO of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. Since then, Hans-Christian Baertels, director, finance and administration at BMW Group India, was the acting president.