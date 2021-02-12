Blue Star setting up Rs 130-cr plant at Wada to ramp up commercial refrigeration biz

With the new plant, Blue Star will be doubling its production capacity for deep freezers.

Air conditioning major Blue Star is in the process of setting up a new plant with an investment of Rs 130 crore at its existing facility at Wada in Maharashtra to expand the manufacturing capacity of its deep freezers and storage water coolers.

The new plant, being set up as part of the company’s decision to strengthen its commercial refrigeration footprint, will cater to the rising demand for commercial refrigeration products.

The company’s facilities at Wada and Ahmedabad are dedicated to manufacturing its wide range of commercial refrigeration products. Blue Star plans to double its revenues in commercial refrigeration segment in the next three years.

The new plant, being constructed on a built-up area of around 19,300 sq m,will have a capacity to produce around 2 lakh deep freezers and 1 lakh storage water coolers per annum.It is in the advanced stages of completion and is likely to be commissioned towards the end of this year.

The company has been offering a wide spectrum of commercial refrigeration products and cold chain equipment catering to various segments such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, agriculture, dairy, ice-cream, processed foods, hotels, restaurants, fast food chains, quick service restaurants, and retail outlets, besides several institutional clients.

B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star, said: “The need for commercial refrigeration in India is increasingly becoming vital across industries be it for pharmaceutical or healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, food processing, or dairy, amongst others. In fact, compared to the developed countries, commercial refrigeration adoption in India is only at a sub-5% level, which translates into huge opportunities for us.”

To further support the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, the company announced the launch of a new range of commercial refrigeration products and solutions which are ideal for storing vaccines. These comprise specifically designed, temperature controlled refrigerators and transporters, which are integral for building a robust ecosystem for vaccine distribution in India.

Blue Star’s commercial refrigeration products and solutions are sold through specialsied channel network, trained to understand customer needs, capable of installation and after-sales service.

Currently, Blue Star has around 1,500 trained channel partners for commercial refrigeration, spanning across cities in India, with 50% of them present in Tier3, 4, 5 and 6 markets.