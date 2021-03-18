Blue Star enters AC mass market

Blue Star has been traditionally strong in the corporate and commercial segment.

Leading air conditioning brand Blue Star, known for its premium products, on Wednesday announced its entry into the mass market by launching what it called the ‘mass premium’ split air conditioners. The company has strategically re-positioned its brand to include the ‘mass premium’ category with the intent to expand its market reach and target the masses.

With this strategic foray, Blue Star has rolled out a series of split ACs at affordable prices, which are of high quality, reliable, and durable — qualities that all products from the company promise. The new range comprises 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star inverter split air conditioners that are available at attractive prices starting from Rs 25,990 for a 0.80TR 3-star inverter split AC. The ACs are available in various cooling capacities ranging from 0.80TR to 2TR, said Blue Star.

B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star, said, “We have strategically repositioned ourselves as a ‘Masstige’ brand with the launch of our new range of split ACs, to cater to the mass market and expand our market reach. Affordability while retaining Blue Star’s premium build quality is the criterion which we have focused upon for this season’s launch. This move is well aligned to our last year’s aim of shifting orbit and accelerating growth by garnering a mass appeal cutting across geographies and demographics.”

The company will have 32 SKUs in the mass premium range. Blue Star’s manufacturing footprint spans five facilities. Construction for the plant at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, will commence in FY22. The company is also setting up a new plant at Wada to expand the manufacturing capacity of refrigeration products.

Blue Star has been traditionally strong in the corporate and commercial segment. It forayed into the residential segment in 2011 and changed the product and marketing mix significantly to cater to the residential consumers. The company’s room air conditioners are available at 7000 outlets in 650 locations across the country in various formats. Currently, Blue Star has 200 exclusive brand stores in the country and work is in progress to increase it to 250 stores by the end of FY22.