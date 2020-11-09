  • MORE MARKET STATS

Blue Star bags Rs 128 cr order from Wistron Infocomm

November 9, 2020 12:00 PM

Wistron is a Taiwan-based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and is one of the major manufacturers of iPhones for Apple.

Air conditioning major Blue Star on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 128 crore order from Wistron Infocomm, a contract manufacturer for Apple in India, for mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for their factory expansion project.

In a regulatory filing, Blue Star said it has won an “order from Wistron Infocomm valued at Rs 128 crore, for MEP works for their factory expansion project. Currently, this order is one of the largest and fast-track projects, being executed by Blue Star in the factories segment”.

It has been producing Apple devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru, and has now embarked upon its phase II expansion as a part of which, it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building, the company said.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star said, “We are witnessing steady growth in the inflow of orders for bundled services and continue to enjoy market leadership…. with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat related programmes gaining momentum, we expect the manufacturing sector to contribute significantly to our growth.

Shares of Blue Star were trading 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 666.35 apiece on BSE.

