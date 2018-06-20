​​​
  3. Blue Dart sets up aviation hub at Chennai airport

Blue Dart sets up aviation hub at Chennai airport

Logistics service provider Blue Dart has set up a new aviation hub at the airport here. The hub, spread across 4,912-square metres at the old international airport would provide shipment of cargo through air and land, enabling faster transfer of cargo.

By: | Chennai | Published: June 20, 2018 6:25 PM
blue dart, logistics, chennai airport, chennai, aviation, aviation hub, blue dart aviation The hub is equipped with X-ray machines, equipment and manpower and has regulatory approval for security screening.

Logistics service provider Blue Dart has set up a new aviation hub at the airport here. The hub, spread across 4,912-square metres at the old international airport would provide shipment of cargo through air and land, enabling faster transfer of cargo. The new facility would also be the headquarters of Blue Dart Aviation, a company statement said today.

“We continue to invest heavily in technology and infrastructure to create differentiated delivery capabilities, provide the best quality services and customised solutions for customers,” Blue Dart, Managing Director, Anil Khanna said. The aviation hub reaffirms Blue Dart’s commitment to support India’s growth story, he said.

The hub is equipped with X-ray machines, equipment and manpower and has regulatory approval for security screening. It would be used to carry out in-house engineering line maintenance for the company’s fleet of aircraft and heavy airframe checks.

Training facilities approved by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security that would be provided include Dangerous Goods Regulations Training and Airline Type Rating programme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top