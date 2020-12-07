Blue collar workers back in demand: Hiring rise majorly in sales, delivery, cab hailing services

November saw a 35% jump in number of retail sales associates hired, over October, thanks to many more stores remaining open due to the festive season demand.

The festive season may be over but the demand for blue collar employees continues with sales people, sewing machine operators and delivery executives in good demand.

November saw a 35% jump in number of retail sales associates hired, over October, thanks to many more stores remaining open due to the festive season demand. The wedding season too is creating demand for salespersons. Also, given more offices are opening up, there has been a 20-25% surge in hiring by cab hailing services in November over previous two months. According to Betterplace, a tech platform to manage lifecycle of informal and semi-formal workforces, there is a high demand for people on shopfloors of retail stores.

These employees are responsible for various activities from greeting customers, offering assistance and suggestions, lending opinions and providing product information.

With consumers now shopping more frequently both online and offline, the demand for sewing machine operators surged 16% in November. Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, Betterplace told FE some of this appeared to be linked to the fulfillment of pent-up demand while some of it is cyclical.

The demand for courier delivery executives, masons, unarmed security guards, sales executives, warehouse pickers, customer care executives in call centres and general duty assistants, however, has been somewhat muted.Two-thirds of the opportunities in the three months to October, Agarwala said, had emanated from the retail, healthcare, apparel, logistics, construction, management, automotive and BPO sectors. With economic activity picking up across the country, there has been a significant jump in opportunities in the construction sector for civil roles of mason, electrician and bar benders.

Salesmen have been in big demand in the automotive space whether at showrooms or elsewhere or even for tele sales. Again, the requirement for assemblers, line operators and assembly line supervisors has also gone up in the past few months. The sectors where manpower has not been in much demand include the facility management industry where demand for housekeepers and security personnel is only at 50-60% of pre-Covid levels given that work-from-home continues especially in IT/ITeS and BFSI.