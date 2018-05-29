Blow to Sterlite: Tamil Nadu orders permanent closure of copper unit

The move is expected to trigger a long-drawn legal battle between the company and the state government. (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday ordered the permanent closure of Sterlite’s copper plant in Tuticorin following last week’s violent protests during which 13 people were killed in police firing. The move is expected to trigger a long-drawn legal battle between the company and the state government. The decision follows the visit of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam to Tuticorin. He said that the state government will take resolute steps for the permanent closure of the Vedanta Group’s copper smelter plant.

In an order issued in the evening, principal secretary to the government MD Nasimmuddin said under Sections 18(1)(b) of the Water Act, 1974, in the larger public interest the government endorsed the closure direction of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and also directed the board to seal the unit and close the plant permanently.

“Today, the main demand of the people is that the copper plant should be permanently closed. In keeping with their demand, it is shut now. I would like to make it clear that Sterlite plant will be permanently shut,” Panneerselvam told the reporters. The principal secretary in his order on Monday said the TNPCB in its order dated April 9 did not renew the consent to operate to Vedanta. Subsequently, on May 23, the board also issued directions for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit and the power supply was disconnected on May 24.

Earlier in the morning, the deputy chief minister said even if there were legal challenges in the closure of the plant, it will be faced and the state government will take resolute steps to permanently close down the Vedanta group’s copper unit.

People of the locality had been protesting for the closure of the factory for 99 days.

Protesters turned violent on May 22, the 100th day of their stir, and 13 people were killed in police action against them last Tuesday and Wednesday. Sterlite Copper’s CEO P Ramnath had told the FE earlier that the company will contest the TNPCB’s order and will fight through legal options. He also said that the company will abide by the Madras High Court’s direction to not proceed with its expansion plans till such a time final order comes in. The Madras HC ordered the company to hold public hearings before taking up expansion activities at the plant site