Blockbuster partnership: Embedded advertising helps Bollywood earn big

By Sonam Saini

Last year was a good one for the film industry, with as many as 13 films entering the Rs 100-crore club. Add to this the fact that the Indian film industry produces over 1,000 films per year, and you have a perfect marketing platform. No wonder then, brands are eyeing embedded advertising and movie associations more seriously than ever before.

As per the FICCI-EY’s 2019 report, A Billion Screens of Opportunity, 1,776 films were released in CY 2018 as compared to 1,807 films in 2017. Despite a decline in the number of films released, 2018 was a more successful year for the Hindi box office.

Consider 2018’s line-up of films like Veere Di Wedding, Zero, Race 2 and Sanju, which proved to be vehicles for brands to ride the movie wave. More recently, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy had over 20 brand associations across categories.

“To expect a 20% brand involvement in some of the bigger cinematic offerings is not unrealistic today. Brands love the chemistry that cinema creates,” says Harish Bijoor, founder, Harish Bijoor Consults. An association with a movie is all about piggybacking on the allure of the star, the story and the genre represented by the movie.

“What started as in-film product placement exercises have morphed to become activities that are deeply involved in advertising and ground-level activation,”adds Bijoor.

Mostly, such tie-ups are beneficial for garnering higher media visibility by film production studios.

The partnership can range anywhere from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 4 crore for co-branded, out-of-movie associations (brand campaigns, contests and tie-ups with the movie and its star cast), while in the case of a brand’s placement within a movie, the cost is approximately Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Ashish Pherwani, partner, and media and entertainment leader, EY India, explains that brands get an exposure link to the film and for production houses, it is a revenue stream that reduces production costs. “So it is a win-win situation for both. In terms of the partnership, there can be various models but most of these associations are paid ones.” “Production houses don’t have a high TV reach on their own. When brand associations happen, it gives a far higher reach on traditional media, which can be television, radio, OOH or co-branded promos,” opines Rudrarup Datta, senior VP, marketing, Viacom18 Motion Pictures.