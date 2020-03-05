Blackstone’s Schwarzman on What It Takes to be a successful entrepreneur

Schwarzman went by the philosophy that it was just as hard to achieve big goals as small ones.

It was the spring of 1987 and Stephen Schwarzman, co-founder of Blackstone, was looking forward to a fruitful meeting with the endowment team of an Ivy League college. At quarter-to-three, when the then 40-year old Schwarzman, along with his business partner Pete Peterson, reached the doors of the endowment office, he was not ready for a surprise.

“We had got an appointment for 3.00 on a Friday afternoon. We got there at quarter-to-three and kept knocking on the door,” Schwarzman told FE during a lunch meeting. A passing janitor saw the men knocking and told them it was Friday and that the people they were looking for had already left.

Schwarzman, who co-founded Blackstone with Peterson in 1985, was looking to raise money for his firm’s first investment fund and had set an ambitious target of a billion dollars. His competitors must have scoffed, but Schwarzman went by the philosophy that it was just as hard to achieve big goals as small ones. However, as rejections mounted, he began to panic, he says.

“Those were terrible moments for an entrepreneur,” recalls Schwarzman, who recently released his book — What It Takes — Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence. That spring day in 1987 soon turned into a nightmare as it started pouring. Unable to find a taxi, a drenched Schwarzman began banging on the back windows of occupied taxis, holding up a $20-bill in order to bribe the passenger to let them in.

The trick finally worked when he raised his offer to $30. “It was the closest to a deal I had gotten in weeks,” he writes in his book. What It Takes is an account of Schwarzman’s experiences eloquently put together to demonstrate “how to build, transform, and lead thriving organisations”.

However, what stands out in the book are the human facets of a larger-than-life personality. Schwarzman’s hunger for adventure took him to places that otherwise would have been shunned by a future Wall Street executive. At a time when his classmates at Yale were busy playing tennis, he was sweating it out in an engine room of a ship and “dodging blows in Colombian bars”.

Schwarzman also takes his own time to explain his newly acquired stardom at Yale where he formed the Davenport Ballet Society, and managed to bring together ballet-loving men from Yale and women from different colleges for the dress rehearsal of The Nutcracker and becoming in the process what he says “a student ballet impresario”.

During Wednesday’s conversation, Schwarzman is quick to word his thoughts on every issue, be it the ongoing coronavirus crisis or the surprise Fed rate cut. “I shouldn’t be this provocative but I don’t understand how interest rate cuts cure you of the coronavirus,” he says. Asked about the impact of the virus, Schwarzman says it will have a significant negative impact on global growth.