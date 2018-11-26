BlackBerry Key2 LE: Work phone with a physical keyboard

Published: November 26, 2018

BlackBerry Key2 LE is a stylish Android phone with smooth performance and decent battery

The phone is equipped with a powerful 3000mAh battery that gives over 22 hours of mixed usage.

Security and privacy are becoming priorities in our data-dependent world— a key imperative that the homegrown telecom firm Optiemus Infracom is trying to capitalise on with the new BlackBerry device. This is the BlackBerry Key2 LE phone, brought to the market by Optiemus Infracom, a BlackBerry brand licensee that is making a concerted effort to entice the dwindling physical keyboard enthusiasts in the country. Yes, the Key2 LE device is intended for those in awe of the physical keyboard that BlackBerry devices were famous for; the phone offers the iconic BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard experience at a modest price of Rs 29,990. It is available in space blue colour.

Powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor and 4GB RAM, the Key2 LE smartphone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone is equipped with a powerful 3000mAh battery that gives over 22 hours of mixed usage. It comes equipped with a 13+5MP dual rear camera set-up and an 8MP front camera. Towards this, the BlackBerry Key2 LE offers a wide array of in-built features likes panoramic selfie mode, selfie enhancements, Google Lens camera integration, and real-time Bokeh mode.

Designed for productivity and security, the Key2 LE smartphone comes preloaded with the BlackBerry security and productivity apps and features that help deliver a secure Android experience, including the DTEK by BlackBerry, BlackBerry Password Keeper, Privacy Shade, BlackBerry Hub and many more.
With productivity at its core, the new BlackBerry Key2 LE offers dual account management, allowing cloning of applications such as Facebook Messenger and Instagram by a simple drag and drop process. It also allows easy switch between personal and professional accounts and supports dual SIM functionality. The 52 programmable shortcuts on the physical keyboard makes work smooth and effortless.
In actual usage, the Key2 LE provides a relatively smooth performance that is good enough for Web surfing,watching movies and doing video chats.The device comes with an 4.5-inch ultra bright IPS display, with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 433ppi. The screen provides sharp images.

The best part: The physical keyboard is not only superb for typing messages, it will remind you of those days when this iconic Canadian device maker used to be a rage in the corporate circles.

