BJP becomes biggest TV advertiser ahead of polls; beats all these big brands

Ahead of the assembly polls in five states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the leading brand advertiser on television (across genres), Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data showed. The saffron-party was followed by Netflix and Trivago on the list. While BJP has 22099 insertions in 46th week (Saturday, 10th November 2018 to Friday, 16th November 2018), Netflix and Trivago stand with 12951 and 12795, respectively.

The election in the five states namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram is considered to be an indicator of the mood among citizens ahead of general elections next year.

Santoor sandal and turmeric, Dettol liquid soap, Wipe, Colgate dental cream, Dettol toilet sopas, Amazon Prime video and Roop Mantra Ayur face cream are the other brands in that order. Other than BJP, no other political party is ranking on the list of top 10 advertiser brands on TV.

In the same week, in the BARC Top 10 Advertisers list, FMCG brand Hindustan Lever and Reckitt Benckiser lead the category with 1,30,795 and 81,467 insertions respectively. ITC Ltd jumped to the third spot with 39,506 insertions. Procter & Gamble dropped to the fourth spot with 37,611 insertions. Ponds India and Wipro escalated to the fifth and sixth spot with 32,491 and 23,918 insertions respectively.

BARC India is a joint industry company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media agencies.