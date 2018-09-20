Bizarre! This major international airline spells own name wrong on new plane; sending back for repaint

Hong-Kong based Cathay Pacific airline admitted its gaffe regarding misspelling its own name on the side of a new jet.

In a bizarre incident, Hong-Kong based Cathay airline painted its own name incorrectly on a new flight. The airline spelt its name as “Cathay Pacicic” on the side of the jet. Interestingly, a few travellers spotted the mistake at Hong Kong International Airport and contacted the airline. The airline said that the plane will be sent back for repainting. “Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!” Cathay Pacific airline said on its website.

Interestingly, while the airline has admitted it’s gaffe, it’s still not clear as to how such a mistake occurred. An engineer for Haeco, a Cathay Pacific subsidiary, told the South China Morning Post: “The spacing is too on-point for a mishap. We have stencils. Should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake I think.”

Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

(Source: HKADB) pic.twitter.com/20SRQpKXET — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) September 19, 2018



Meanwhile, a Cathay Pacific airline spokesperson told CNN travel that Cathay Pacific did not want to make a big fuss. “We did not intend to make it a big fuss in the first place, but photos went viral within the aviation enthusiastic groups, so we just shared the hilarious moment with everyone,” the media firm reported Cathay Pacific airline as saying.

According to media reports, the plane had been flying overnight from Xiamen in China, arriving in Hong Kong in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Cathay Pacific is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, with its head office and main hub located at Hong Kong International Airport. According to the airline’s website, Cathay Pacific carries more than one million passengers a month.