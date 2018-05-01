Bisleri Fonzo’s fizzy summer entry

The launch of Bisleri Fonzo coincides with the start of the summer season.

Fonzo’s launch ad looks to put a foot in the door of the soft drinks category with a dramatic ad film.

The Ad

The ad film begins with the protagonist, who in this case is a character from Indian mythology, in an autorickshaw. He seems to be displeased that fizz is being incorporated into fruity drinks, which he as a purist thinks is not a good move. He and his two assistants arrive at a party full of a young crowd dancing away to music and generally enjoying themselves. He approaches the bar and asks to be served a beverage. The trio is served a Fonzo each and the drink appeals to them, which is followed by a song routine from singer Mika Singh announcing the properties of the beverage: that it is both fruity and fizzy.

Target Audience

15-35 year olds, SEC AB, pan India.

Business Objective

To take the first mover advantage in a new category.

The Appeal

Functional

The song and dance routine, and presence of a Bollywood singer along with the comical routine of the protagonist will attract eyeballs.

Competitive Edge

Tone of Voice

Peppy

Verdict

A typical Bollywood style item song-like treatment is the route Bisleri Fonzo has taken to announce its arrival for the season. Bisleri looks to offer Fonzo as a reconciliatory product that would appease both set of consumers — one that prefers fruit-based fizzy drinks and purists who prefer the non-fizzy fruity versions. The ad film is designed to be a little loud in its treatment of characters and stylisation of the film overall — not something that hasn’t been seen before.

Continuity is a dispensable element in the ad considering that even if a consumer tunes into the ad when say the protagonist asks for the drink, they would still get the point of the film which is basically to announce the product, mention that it is fizzy but that it has not compromised on the fruit flavour. It makes us wonder whether the dramatic quotient needed to be as high as it is. Even more so as this is not Bisleri’s first tryst with the soft drinks segment. Fonzo aims to build its own niche in the category with long standing players like non-fizzy drinks (Maaza and Slice) on one end, and fruity-cum-fizzy drinks (such as Fanta or a Mirinda) on the other.

But it is important to note that among the mango fruit drink players, the consumer segment is set in their preferences. The challenge is to present Fonzo as a viable alternative that consumers will be willing to shift their loyalties to. The intention is to catch the attention of the younger, ‘conscious’ segment that is looking for alternatives to aerated beverages. The film, through montages, tries to mimic aspirations of high-energy young crowd seen commonly in advertising but apart from that, it is hard to find a true connect between the youth and the product in this ad.

Rating: 5.5/10

Agency: FCB India

Brand: Bisleri International — Fonzo

Campaign: MMM bhi, AAH bhi

Production House: Twenty Seventh Films

