Bisk Farm biscuit maker plans to clock Rs 5000-cr revenue in next 5 yrs

Biscuit maker SAJ Food Products, which owns the brands Bisk Farm and Indiaah, on Tuesday said it is gearing up to have a pan-India presence to clock a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years.

Plans are afoot to ramp up its production capacity and distribution footprints for the substantial revenue growth, according to Vijay Kr Singh, managing director, SAJ Food Products. “The company is likely to close the current fiscal with a turnover of Rs 2100 crore. And, we expect the turnover to touch around Rs 2500 crore in the next financial year,” Singh told reporters here.

The family-run Kolkata-based company has plans to float an IPO after its revenue touches Rs 5000 crore mark. The biscuit maker is also open to the idea of acquisition in its product categories if it fits into the company’s requirements. It currently has a sales team of 600 people and close to 1700 distributors. It is looking to double this in the next three-to-four years. Apart from biscuits, it also produces cakes, namkeens, wafers and sweets.

Also read: Apple’s ‘Made in India’ smartphone shipments rose 65% YoY in 2022

The company currently has six factories (four in eastern region, one in Nagpur and one in Karnataka). It is looking to add one more factory in Guwahati at an estimated investment of around Rs 200 crore. The Guwahati facility is likely to be operational during the next financial year.