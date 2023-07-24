Birlasoft enters into strategic collaboration with Microsoft to establish Generative AI Centre of Excellence

Birlasoft, part of the $2.9 billion diversified CK Birla Group, on Monday announced that it collaborated with Microsoft to establish a generative AI Centre of Excellence. “This strategic initiative aims to accelerate value creation and foster innovation in the adoption of Generative AI, to deliver cutting‐edge enterprise solutions across industries,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Generative AI Centre of Excellence will bring together the combined strengths of Birlasoft’s industry expertise and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The collaboration is expected to serve as a hub for Birlasoft and Microsoft experts to facilitate research, training, and collaboration and help organizations to use Generative AI for developing tailored solutions to address complex business challenges.

For the Manufacturing sector, Birlasoft will use Azure OpenAI Service capabilities for product design, process optimization, quality and defect detection, as well as predictive maintenance and digital twins. In the Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical domain, Birlasoft will utilize generative AI solutions for drug discovery, design, and data augmentation. For the Energy and Utilities sector, the company aims to enhance field service engagements leveraging Generative AI. In the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance domain, focus areas for Generative AI include automated claims handling, summarizing financial reporting, and improving search capabilities.

“With the Generative AI Centre of Excellence, we will raise the bar further to deliver enterprise solutions and services. I’m excited and hopeful that together, we will deliver innovative solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions and stay ahead in a highly competitive landscape,” said Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft.

“By using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service’s models and Azure’s scalability, our shared customers will be able to unlock new possibilities and drive greater outcomes,” said Jim Lee, VP, Americas Global Partner Solutions and Sales, Microsoft.

Birlasoft will train 50 consultants on generative AI technologies, principles, and best practices, through the collaboration. Further, they will work towards building over 50 use cases, focusing on value creation across the various verticals and sub‐verticals served by Birlasoft.