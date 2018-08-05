Birla Corporation to set up greenfield cement plant in Maharashtra

The company in a BSE filing on Saturday said that the RCPL board has approved setting up the new cement plant, which will take up its capacity from present 5.58 million tonne per annum to 9.48mtpa. (Representational photo: PTI)

Birla Corporation Ltd on Saturday said that its wholly owned subsidiary RCCPL has decided to set up a 3.90 million tonne greenfield integrated cement plant at Mukutban in Maharashtra with a 40 mw captive power plant and a 10.60 mw heat recovery system.

The company in a BSE filing on Saturday said that the RCPL board has approved setting up the new cement plant, which will take up its capacity from present 5.58 million tonne per annum to 9.48mtpa.

The project will entail an investment of Rs 2,450 crore. The company in the BSE filing said, while it has already acquired land and has mineral concessions required for the project, the proposed plant has already recieved environment clearance. The company is also expected to get fiscal incentive from the Maharashtra government since Maharashtra is a cement deficit state.

Birla Corp took over RCCPL, from Anil Ambani controlled Reliance Infrastructure for an enterprise value of Rs 4,800 crore. RCCPL, formerly known as Reliance Cement Company Private Ltd was a wholly owned arm of flagship Reliance Infrastructure and the take over.