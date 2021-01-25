Birla Corp reports 82% jump in Q3 net profit

The cement maker’s revenue from operations grew 3.6% y-o-y at Rs 1,776.62 crore for October-December period last year against Rs 1,715.05 crore for the same period previous year.

Birla Corporation, the MP Birla Group flagship, has reported an 82% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 148.42 crore for the third quarter this fiscal from Rs 81.49 crore for the same period last fiscal.

The cement maker’s revenue from operations grew 3.6% y-o-y at Rs 1,776.62 crore for October-December period last year against Rs 1,715.05 crore for the same period previous year. Sales by volume for the quarter rose 3.2% to 3.55 million tons (mt), boosting capacity utilisation to 92% from 88% in the same period last fiscal, the company said.