Birla Corp reports 82% jump in Q3 net profit

January 25, 2021 1:28 AM

Sales by volume for the quarter rose 3.2% to 3.55 million tons (mt), boosting capacity utilisation to 92% from 88% in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

birlaThe cement maker’s revenue from operations grew 3.6% y-o-y at Rs 1,776.62 crore for October-December period last year against Rs 1,715.05 crore for the same period previous year.

Birla Corporation, the MP Birla Group flagship, has reported an 82% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 148.42 crore for the third quarter this fiscal from Rs 81.49 crore for the same period last fiscal.

