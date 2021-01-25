Birla Corp reports 82% jump in Q3 net profit

The cement maker’s revenue from operations grew 3.6% y-o-y at Rs 1,776.62 crore for October-December period last year against Rs 1,715.05 crore for the same period previous year. Sales by volume for the quarter rose 3.2% to 3.55 million tons (mt), boosting capacity utilisation to 92% from 88% in the same period last fiscal, the company said.
