  • MORE MARKET STATS

Biocon subsidiary Biocon Biologics nears $4 billion valuation with Goldman Sachs investment

By: |
November 7, 2020 5:53 PM

The transaction, which is subject to customary approvals, has got the board’s approval while “as per the terms of the proposed agreement, Goldman Sachs will be issued Optionally Convertible Debentures at a post-money equity valuation of $3.94 Billion."

The investment by Goldman Sachs will help Biocon Biologics invest in research and development, manufacturing, and set-up a global commercial footprint.

Biopharmaceuticals firm Biocon on Saturday said its biosimilars subsidiary Biocon Biologics has raised $150 million from Goldman Sachs at a post-money equity valuation of $3.94 billion. The transaction, which is subject to customary approvals, has got the board’s approval while “as per the terms of the proposed agreement, Goldman Sachs will be issued Optionally Convertible Debentures at a post-money equity valuation of $3.94 Billion,” Biocon said in a statement. According to the World Health Organization, biosimilars is a biotechnological product comparable to an already-approved reference product in quality, non‐clinical, and clinical evaluation.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome a capital injection by Goldman Sachs at this inflection point of Biocon Biologics’ journey in its quest for global leadership in providing affordable access through Biosimilar drugs,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon. “The global growth of biosimilars, coupled with collaborative regulatory pathways, is taking place at a rapid pace to drive market competition, budget sustainability for healthcare systems and improved patient access to treatments,” said Som Krishna, Managing Director, Merchant Banking Division, Goldman Sachs.

Related News

Also read: Sachin Bansal, Hero MotoCorp back e-scooter startup Ather Energy again; invest in Series D round

Biocon Biologics develops biosimilars that expand patient access to “a cutting-edge class of therapies” globally, the company said. It claimed to have among the largest biosimilars portfolios in the world, spanning “recombinant human Insulin (rh-Insulin), insulin analogs, monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins for oncology, immunology and other chronic disease areas.” Recently, the company’s Insulin Glargine was commercialised in the U.S., making it the only company from India to enable affordable access to three products — a biosimilar monoclonal antibody (Trastuzumab), a therapeutic protein (Pegfilgrastim), and an Insulin analog (Glargine) for patients in the U.S, through its partner Mylan, the statement added.

The investment by Goldman Sachs will help Biocon Biologics invest in research and development, manufacturing, and set-up a global commercial footprint. Dr Christiane Hamacher who heads Biocon Biologics as its CEO said that the company is confident of serving 5 million patients through its biosimilars portfolio and attaining a revenue target of $1 billion by FY22.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Biocon subsidiary Biocon Biologics nears $4 billion valuation with Goldman Sachs investment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mukesh Ambani, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya among world leaders to discuss post-COVID-19 economic recovery
2India’s domestic air passenger traffic reaches over half of pre-COVID levels: MOCA secy
3Commercial mine auction: Adani Enterprises wins coal block in Jharkhand