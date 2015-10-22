Biocon Q2 net jumps 3-fold at Rs 306 crore

Biotechnology major Biocon on Wednesday reported a three- fold jump in profits at Rs 306 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 compared to Rs 102 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The record rise in the profit was due to a one-time income from the public issue of its research arm Syngene International. Excluding the exceptional income, net profit remained flat at R103 crore in second quarter as against R102 crore in like period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter, including sales and other income increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 861 crore as against Rs 773 crore in same period a year ago. The company’s earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 18% Y-o-Y to Rs 222 crore from Rs 188 crore year ago.

“It has been a landmark quarter for us, with the successful listing of Syngene. Over-subscription of its IPO has reflected confidence of investors in its value proposition,” Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told reporters.

Noting that the parent company’s performance was stable during the quarter, Mazumdar-Shaw said growth triggers were visible on biosimilars in emerging markets. “Our renewed focus on key brands has improved profitability of our Branded Formulations business. We expect the clinical progress in Biosimilars and Novels to augur well for the company, going forward,” she said.

Clinical advancement of five of the company’s Biosimilars programmes has put it on track for regulatory filings in the US and Europe in next fiscal (FY17), Shaw asserted.

The company’s new facility in Bengaluru for a new generation insulin delivery device and its ready-to-use insulin disposable pen (Basalog) widen its offering to diabetics in the country.