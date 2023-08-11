Biocon Q1 profit drops 29.8% to Rs 101.40 crore, revenue up 60% on jump in Biosimilars revenue

Biotechnology company Biocon posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 101.40 crore, down 29.8 per cent as compared to Rs 144.40 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23, missing estimates. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 3422.60 crore, up 60 per cent as against Rs 2139.50 crore. According to CNBC TV18 estimates, Biocon was expected to post Q1 profit at Rs 169.9 crore and revenue for the quarter ended June 2023 was expected at Rs 3597.7 crore.

The company EBITDA stood at Rs 714.4 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 20.9 per cent in the quarter in review, compared to 18.7 per cent in the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The pharma major posted a total income of Rs 3516.10 crore, up 58.6 per cent from Rs 2217.40 crore. However, it recorded a total expenses during the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 3299.20 crore, up 66.8 per cent as against Rs 1977.50 crore during the first quarter of FY23.

Biocon’s net R&D investments for the quarter grew by 59 per cent to Rs 315 crore, representing 12 per cent of revenues ex-Syngene. “At a consolidated level, revenues rose 59 per cent YoY to Rs 3516 crore driven primarily by the 106 per cent jump in Biosimilars revenue. Research services revenue rose 25 per cent, and Generics reported 15 per cent growth. R&D investments at Rs 315 crore increased by Rs 117 crore this quarter, reflecting our advancing pipeline, which will support future growth,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics.