Biocon Bengaluru unit pre-approval inspection by USFDA concludes with zero observations

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2020 10:58:33 AM

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection of the oral solid dosage manufacturing facility of Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of Biocon, which was triggered by the submission of an abbreviated new drug application, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The inspection of the Bengaluru facility, which took place between January 13 and January 17, 2020, concluded with zero observations and no Form 483 was issued," the pharma company told stock exchanges.“The inspection of the Bengaluru facility, which took place between January 13 and January 17, 2020, concluded with zero observations and no Form 483 was issued,” the pharma company told stock exchanges.

Biocon on Monday said that pre-approval inspection of the Bengaluru facility of its arm conducted by US health regulator was concluded with zero observations. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection of the oral solid dosage manufacturing facility of Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of Biocon, which was triggered by the submission of an abbreviated new drug application, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The inspection of the Bengaluru facility, which took place between January 13 and January 17, 2020, concluded with zero observations and no Form 483 was issued,” the pharma company told stock exchanges.

Related News

“We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance,” the company spokesperson said. The shares of Biocon were trading at Rs 291.40 a piece in morning trade on BSE, up 0.33 per cent from their previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Biocon Bengaluru unit pre-approval inspection by USFDA concludes with zero observations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How smartphones and cheap data are helping farmers
2Adani Group’s plans to acquire a stake in Mumbai airport hit another road-block
3Patent pride: 900 patents granted to Indian inventors with IBM