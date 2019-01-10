Binani Cement: SC rejects Dalmia Bharat’s review petition

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 4:45 AM

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Rajputana Properties, a group company of Dalmia Bharat, seeking review of the apex court’s earlier judgment that had rejected its plea challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) order allowing UltraTech Cement to acquire the bankrupt Binani Cement.

Binani Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Rajputana Properties, NCLAT, UltraTech Cement, supreme courtIn its order, a Supreme Court bench of Justices RF Nariman and Navin Sinha said the application for listing of the review petition in open court was rejected.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Rajputana Properties, a group company of Dalmia Bharat, seeking review of the apex court’s earlier judgment that had rejected its plea challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) order allowing UltraTech Cement to acquire the bankrupt Binani Cement. In its order, a Supreme Court bench of Justices RF Nariman and Navin Sinha said the application for listing of the review petition in open court was rejected.

“Having carefully gone through the review petition, the order under challenge and the papers annexed herewith, we are satisfied that there is no error apparent on the face of the record, warranting reconsideration of the order impugned,” Justices Nariman and Sinha observed while passing the order on Tuesday.

Also read| Wait before you recharge your DTH for full year; TRAI rules on TV channel prices to kick in soon

Notably, bringing to an end to the long-drawn-out legal battle between UltraTech Cement and Dalmia Bharat over the acquisition of Binani Cement, the SC bench on November 19 last year dismissed Rajputana Properties’ appeal against the NCLAT order, which had allowed the Aditya Birla Group flagship company to acquire Binani Cement by approving its revised Rs 7,950.34 crore bid. The cement major’s outgo to acquire the bankrupt firm was higher since the company continued to pay the financial creditors interests. Following the November 19 ruling of the apex court, Binani Cement, which had been a subsidiary of Binani Industries, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of UltraTech Cement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Binani Cement: SC rejects Dalmia Bharat’s review petition
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition