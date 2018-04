“The CoC has decided to hold a meet on Wednesday (April 5) on the Binani Cement case,” one of the major creditor to the company said.

With the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) asking lenders of Binani Cement to consider an out-of-tribunal settlement within the deadline of April 9, the committee of creditors (CoC) of the insolvent cement maker is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday.

“The CoC has decided to hold a meet on Wednesday (April 4) on the Binani Cement case,” one of the major creditor to the debt-laden company told FE on condition of anonymity.