Bina Modi takes over as chairperson of Modi Enterprises

Bina Modi

Bina Modi, head of the family council, Modi Enterprises, has taken over as the chairperson of Modi Enterprises. Following the death of her husband KK Modi, the boards of Godfrey Phillips India and Indofil Industries unanimously passed resolution on her, and has been elected as the president and MD of Godfrey Phillips India, and chairperson and MD of Indofil Industries.

Bina served as board member of Godfrey Phillips India and is also on the CSR committee of the company. Her commitment to social responsibility and her personal zeal drive the CSR programmes with a focus and with the underpinned values of the group.

“I am honoured to be bestowed this responsibility and it will be my constant endeavour to keep my husband’s vision alive. KK took his father Rai Bahadur Gujarmal Modi’s legacy forward and I believe it is now our responsibility and duty to ensure that his vision, philosophy and values continue to guide us on the path to growth, development and success. His extraordinary vision is daunting no doubt, but we, the family and the management of the group companies, are committed to see it reached,” Bina said about her appointment.