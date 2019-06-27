Billionaire with regrets: Bill Gates opens up on biggest mistake; could’ve outplayed Apple, Google

Nobody is above regrets, not even the second richest man on earth, Bill Gates himself. Talking about the mistakes of his life, the principal founder of Microsoft corporation reproached himself for not pushing Microsoft to ride high on the mobile wave and make Windows the dominant operating system for mobiles. At a recent venture-capital firm event, he said: “We missed being the dominant mobile operator by a very tiny amount, so it is the biggest mistake I made in terms of something that was clearly within our skill set,” the business magnate told CNBC. While Apple and Google’s mobile software reign now, Microsoft had a chance of overshining them. Microsoft was distracted during the antitrust trial and didn’t employ the best people to do the work, Bill Gates said on why Windows failed to become the most popular OS for mobiles.

While it achieved tremendous success with the desktop operating system, the tech company was not able to mirror the same in mobile operating systems the way iOS and Android did. Microsoft’s Windows OS, launched in 2010, could not capture the market like its rivals and did not gain enough traction. Speaking on the same, Bill Gates said that the company was aware that the mobile phones will be immensely popular hence it did what was called Windows mobile. The company now looks to discontinue it in the current year itself.

Microsoft played a big part in Android’s success

Without the mistakes that Microsoft made, it would have been difficult for Android to gain the ground. “We were clearly the company that should have achieved that and we didn’t. We allowed this Motorola design win, and therefore the software momentum to go to Android and so it became the dominant non-Apple mobile phone operating system globally,” Bill Gates told the news channel.

Bill Gates had stepped down from his role as CEO in 2000 but continued as a part-time chairman and chief software architect for over 10 years in Microsoft. Later, he went on to find The Giving Pledge campaign in 2010 along with his friend Warren Buffett.