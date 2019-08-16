Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s mantra on how to lead a happy life

On being asked about the reason behind his long and happy life, he said that his personal philosophy about happiness has very little to do with longevity.

Big house or pot full of money may not make you as happy as working in a job of your liking, said billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Doing what one likes and getting associated with people with the same liking is the advice by the legendary investor to the people seeking to find a mantra to lead a happy life, he added. “What would you do to live a happier life — if you could live all over again? ”, CNBC reported him as saying at a lecture he gave at the University of Florida’s School of Business in 1998. The people should work in the jobs they love, he noted at the same event. “You’re out of your mind if you keep taking jobs that you don’t like because you think it’ll look good on your resume”, he added.

Working with people you like is the key when it comes at leading happy lives, he added. If an opportunity comes at my door to work with someone against my liking, there is no point to agree to it even if it guarantees $100 million, Berkshire Hathaway CEO also said. On being asked about the reason behind his long and happy life, he said that his personal philosophy about happiness has very little to do with longevity.

Meanwhile, in the last AGM, Warren Buffett had said that his firm Berkshire Hathaway will not spend ‘another dime’ on share repurchases, unless it benefits the shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he has “no ambition to spend a dime” on more buybacks, however, if the shares trade at what he reckons to be a discount to the broader market, Berkshire Hathaway could “easily spend very substantial sums” on more repurchases.