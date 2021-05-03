  • MORE MARKET STATS

Billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledges $10 million for oxygen supplies to Indian hospitals

By: |
May 3, 2021 9:07 AM

Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledged USD 10 million for the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in India.

billionaire vinid khosla, covid pandemic in India, foreign contribution to India for covid, Sun Microsystems co-founder vinod khosla, need for oxygen concentratorTaking to Twitter on Sunday, he said there was a need to save lives as further delay may end up in more deaths

Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledged USD 10 million for the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in India. This is in continuation with the Sun Microsystems co-founder’s efforts to fund hospitals for oxygen supplies amid a surge in COVID cases in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said there was a need to save lives as further delay may end up in more deaths. “For @GiveIndia this isn’t enough. They’ve received requests for 20,000 oxygen concentrators, 15,000 cylinders, 500 ICU beds, 100 ventilators, 10,000-beds COVID centres with requests coming from non-profits & hospitals all across India every day. We need to do a lot more urgently, Khosla said.

“The Khosla Family is adding USD 10 million to @GiveIndia to it’s previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need,” Khosla said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 new coronavirus cases being reported daily and hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

