Billionaire Baba: Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna among Forbes’ billionaire list

Acharya Balkrishna is the 15th richest man in India.

It does not happen every day that you see a billionaire monk. While India is a land of curious happenings and with babas historically known for conducting miracles, Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna has managed to pull another marvel by featuring in Forbes’ billionaires’ list. Ranking 365 on the list, he shares the feat with none other than Mukesh Ambani, who leapt six spots to become earth’s 13th wealthiest man.

Acharya Balakrishna also became India’s 15th richest man in 2018, outranking Bajaj fame Rahul Bajaj, DLF group’s Kushal Pal Singh and Nirma’s Karsanbhai Patel. With real-time worth at $4.8 billion and net worth around $5 billion ($4.9 billion), Acharya Balkrishna manages the operations of Patanjali Ayurved. He also owns 98.6% of Patanjali Ayurved which he had founded with Baba Ramdev.

Currently, Patanjali Ayurved generates annual revenue of $1.6 billion, Forbes said in its report. It added that Patanjali has inked pacts with e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart to swell its sales.

Other Indians in Forbes list

Wipro’s Azim Premji is the second richest Indian after Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth at $22.6 billion, and is 36th richest man on the globe. Following him is Shiv Nadar, the IT pioneer after whose name Shiv Nadar Foundation is established. He ranked 86th on the list with a total worth of $14.6 billion.

Also on the list are Lakshmi Mittal (Rank 96, $13.6 billion worth), Uday Kotak (rank 114, $11.8 billion), and Kumar Mangalam Birla (rank 122, $11.1 billion), among others. Cyrus Poonawalla, Gautam Adani, Dilip Shanghvi, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Savitri Jindal also made it to the 25 richest Indians list.

Meanwhile, Amazon fame Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates continue to be on the top two spots, followed by Warren Buffet. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg bagged the 8th spot on the list.

Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the top 20 billionaires.