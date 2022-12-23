Bill tabled to decriminalise offences in 42 laws

The government on Thursday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalise minor offences–including economic ones–by amending 183 provisions in 42 laws that are administered by 19 ministries.

Introducing the Bill, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal stressed businesses and individuals are forced to approach courts for minor offences under outdated provisions. The Bill is aimed at ensuring greater ease of doing business, reducing compliance burden of firms and work load of the judiciary, and promoting ease of living, the minister highligted.

“We have to trust people. For minor mistakes, people should not be penalised/jailed. For minor offences, there should be a provision for paying fines,” Goyal said.

The Bill is now referred to a 31-member joint Parliamentary committee for scrutiny. It will submit its report by the second part of the Budget session in 2023.

FE had on October 12 reported that the government was seeking to decriminalise a wide gamut of economic offences through a new Bill to be introduced in the winter session of Parliament, in one of the biggest such drives.

The latest move is a part of the government’s broader efforts to reduce compliance burden. About 1,500 archaic laws have been scrapped, 39,000 compliances simplified and about 3,500 norms were introduced to decriminalise offences, Goyal added.

India needs to shed the baggage of outdated laws that adversely affect its developmental trajectory, according to the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons. “The fear of imprisonment for minor offences is a major factor hampering the growth of the business ecosystem and individual confidence,” it said

In most cases, the jail terms are proposed to be scrapped; instead, a fine or penalty will be imposed. In other cases, the penalty provisions are reworked, simplified. Provisions that look bizarre in today’s term, however, will be scrapped from the law books. A large number of such minor issues are proposed to be settled through the administrative mechanism, without involving courts.

The Bill also proposes to increase the minimum amount of fine and penalty levied by 10% after every three years.

As FE had reported, an illustrative list will reveal how irrational the penal provisions in some of the laws are: A person carrying a lantern through the forest at night in certain months of the year can be jailed for six months. If he allows his cattle to “trespass” into the forest land, he commits a crime worthy of a similar jail term. If a person puts up a board with the words “patent office”, he, too, can land up in jail. If postman delivers the letter in a drunken state, he is liable to a fine.

To be sure, jail term for these “offences” isn’t invoked in most cases. But since the provisions exist in the statute, they are prone to abuse. More importantly, they are no longer in sync with modern realities, and in many cases, they merely add to the compliance burden of companies.

Some of the legislations that are proposed to be tweaked are the Motor Vehicles Act; Pharmacy Act, 1948; Indian Post Office Act, 1898; Boilers Act, 1923; Copyright Act, 1957; Government Securities Act, 2006; High Denomination Banknotes (Demonetisation) Act, 1978; Public Debt Act, 1944; Food Corporations Act, 1964; Warehousing Corporation Act, 1962; Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961; Factoring Regulation Act, 2011; National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Act, 1981; National Housing Bank Act, 1987 and Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act, 1937.

The 42 laws that will be amended are currently administered by various wings, including the departments for the promotion of industry and internal trade, economic affairs, financial services, health and family welfare, environment, forest, information & broadcasting, road transport and food.

The task of decriminalising offences for India Inc is going to be a long and complex one. According to a report titled, Jailed for Doing Business, by the Observer Research Foundation, as many as 843 laws carry imprisonment clauses. Businesses face 69,233 compliance requirements, of which 26,134 carry imprisonment clauses. Of the 843 laws with imprisonment clauses, 244 laws have been formulated by the Centre, and the rest by states. Similarly, about a fifth of the compliances that can lead to jail term are part of the laws enacted by the Centre.