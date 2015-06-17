Bill Gates world’s richest self-made billionaire: Wealth-X

Bill Gates’ personal fortune totals up to nearly USD 86 billion, according to Wealth-X, a global wealth intelligence and prospecting company. (Reuters)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the world’s richest self-made billionaire with a personal fortune totaling nearly USD 86 billion, according to Wealth-X, a global wealth intelligence and prospecting company.

Warren Buffett with USD 70.1 billion took the second slot on the list. Spain’s Amancio Ortega (USD 65 billion) came in next.

The top 10 includes Larry Ellison (USD 51.5 billion), Ingvar Kamprad (USD 48.1 billion), Jeff Bezos (USD 39.8 billion), Carlos Slim (USD 35.4 billion), Mark Zuckerberg (USD 35,3 billion), Wang Jianlin (USD 35.2 billion) and Michael Bloomberg (USD 33.7 billion).

American entrepreneurs dominate the Wealth-X list, snapping up 14 of the 25 spots. The combined wealth of the 14 Americans on the list read USD 514.2 billion, which is greater than GDP of Norway.

No Indian made it to the coveted list.

Sector-wise, the technology sector proved yet again to be an incubator of great fortunes.

The list also features Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Alibaba chairman Jack Ma.