Bill Gates, Warren Buffett’s unusual day at work: Watch billionaire-duo picking shift at Dairy Queen

Updated: June 6, 2019 10:49:50 AM

In the video that has garnered about 2 lakh views on Twitter alone, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett can be seen serving the ice cream and getting the customer orders.

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett — one of the most popular billionaire buddies duo — recently picked a shift at a fast food joint Dairy Queen. Donning the apron of the company, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett — the world’s second and third richest persons respectively — served Dairy Queen’s famous ice cream called Blizzard. The software to soft serve journey was made in Omaha, Nebraska while they attended the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting. Bill Gates released the video footing of their latest escapade on his blog Gatesnotes. He also tweeted the video and said that “he may have been a quicker study in the Blizzard department”.

In the video that has garnered about 2 lakh views on Twitter alone, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett can be seen serving the ice cream and getting the customer orders at the cash register. They also got some pictures clicked with the customers. Dairy Queen was acquired by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in April 1998.

After wrapping up the shift, Bill Gates asked Warren Buffett why did he buy the fast food chain. The American business magnate and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said that he has known Dairy Queen all his life. “When they [Dairy Queen] were contemplating selling, they thought of Berkshire,” Buffett replied. “Who better than a guy who loves the product … We made a deal and we lived happily ever after,” Buffett added.

The upside down view

Dairy Queen’s Blizzard is served upside down and one of the company’s executives once said that thinking differently and celebrating an upside-down philosophy runs deep in the DQ system. Bill Gates said in his notes that the same upside down view of the world can also be sensed in the owner of Dairy Queen. “Every time I get to see Warren, I’m struck by his surprising, insightful, “upside-down” view of the world,” Bill Gates wrote. He added that his longtime friend and partner in The Giving Pledge organisation thinks differently about everything, including eating his desserts before the main course.

