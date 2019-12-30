Bill Gates says these are 5 must read books to start 2020 on a good note

For his year-end recommendations, billionaire Bill Gates has shared five books. (Reuters)

Bill Gates, the world’s third-richest person, has shared five books to start the next year on a good note. While the billionaire philanthropist regularly shares his favourite books throughout the year, he said that “December is a great time to take stock of everything you’ve done over the last twelve months — including all of the books you’ve read.” Bill Gates also said that he has read more fiction books this year than those from non-fiction genre. For his year-end recommendations, he has suggested five books namely Tayari Jones’ ‘An American Marriage’, Jill Lepore’s ‘These Truths’, Vaclav Smil’s ‘Growth’, Diane Tavenner’s ‘Prepared’, and Matthew Walker’s ‘Why We Sleep’.

“I think they’re all solid choices to help wrap up your 2019 or start 2020 on a good note,” Bill Gates said in his blog GatesNotes. Speaking about why he liked ‘An American Marriage’, he said that though the subject matter of the book is heavy, Tayari Jones manages to make you empathise with her characters. For ‘These Truths’, he said that it is an “unflinching account of the American story” and there is something for everyone to learn from the book.

The writer of ‘Growth’ is one of the favourite authors of the billionaire. Vaclav Smil “remains one of the best thinkers out there at documenting the past and seeing the big picture,” Bill Gates said in his blog. Tavenner’s ‘Prepared’ is a guidebook for parents on how to prepare children for life after high school.

However, there is one book that compelled Bill Gates to change his habits for healthier living. ‘Why We Sleep’, by Matthew Walker “has persuaded me to change my bedtime habits to up my chances. If your New Year’s resolution is to be healthier in 2020, his advice is a good place to start,” the billionaire said in his latest blog.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently became the third richest person in the world, losing his earlier spot to French fashion mogul Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires.