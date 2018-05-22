Bill Gates reading list: 5 books he says you should read this summer

Bill Gates has shared top five books one should read this summer.

The 62-year old technology expert, philanthropist, investor and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates has shared top five books one should read this summer. Washington-born Harvard-graduate business magnate shared his top five picks for the summer on his Youtube channel. “I’ve read some terrific books lately. When I pulled together this list of five that you might enjoy this summer, I realized that several of my choices wrestle with big questions,” Bill Gates said on his blog Graham Notes.

Here are five books Bill Gates say you should read this summer:

1. Leonardo da Vinci -Walter Isaacson

“Isaacson does the best job I’ve seen of pulling together the different strands of Leonardo’s life and explaining what made him so exceptional. A worthy follow-up to Isaacson’s great biographies of Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs,” wrote Bill Gates.

2. Everything Happens for a Reason: And Other Lies I’ve Loved – Kate Bowler

Bill Gates said that the book authored by Kate Bowler captured “heartbreaking, a surprisingly funny memoir about faith and coming to grips with your own mortality”.

3. Lincoln in the Bardo – George Saunders

Lincoln in the Bardo is an experimental novel by American writer George Saunders. Set during and after the death of Abraham Lincoln, Bill Gates said it blends historical facts from the Civil War with fantastical elements—it’s basically a long conversation among 166 ghosts, including Lincoln’s deceased son.

4. Origin Story: A Big History of Everything – David Christian

Bill Gates said the book tells the story of the universe from the big bang to today’s complex societies, weaving together insights and evidence from various disciplines into a single narrative.

5. Factfulness- Hans Rosling, with Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

Bill Gates said that he had been recommending this book since the day it came out. “Hans, the brilliant global-health lecturer who died last year, gives you a breakthrough way of understanding basic truths about the world—how life is getting better, and where the world still needs to improve. And he weaves in unforgettable anecdotes from his life,” Bill Gates wrote in his blog.