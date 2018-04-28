Bill Gates quotes: 11 lessons on success and money

Bill gates has a net worth of .7 billion, according to Forbes estimates.

The 62-year old technology expert, philanthropist, business magnate, investor and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates has gone through a long journey filled with numerous success stories. Bill Gates life is itself a book of lessons to learn from as the Washington-born Harvard-graduate man has built the largest computer software giant Microsoft Corporation. Bill Gates has been the richest person in the world for a number of times in a row.

Notably, Bill gates has a net worth of $90.7 billion, according to Forbes estimates and $90.5 billion, as per the Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. Recently last year, Jeff Bezos, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Amazon.com surpassed the wealth of Mr Bill Gates.

We take a look at Bill Gates 11 lessons on success and money

“Reward worthy failure—experimentation.”

“I never took a day off in my twenties. Not one.”

“Money has no utility to me beyond a certain point.”

“We’ve got to put a lot of money into changing behavior.”

“If you think your teacher is tough, wait till you get a boss.”

“Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”

“We all need people who will give us feedback. That’s how we improve.”

“If you are born poor it’s not your mistake, but if you die poor its your mistake.”

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”

“I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.”

“Only a few businesses will succeed by having the lowest price, so most will need a strategy that includes customer services.”

Bill Gates is also very keen in philanthropic activities and is actively in the same. Bill Gates along with his wife runs world’s largest private charitable foundation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2014, Bill Gates retired from the Chairmanship of Microsoft. Presently, Bill Gates serves as a board member in Microsoft Corporation and Warren Buffett-controlled Berkshire Hathaway.