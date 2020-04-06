Bill Gates’ plan to fight coronavirus; would’ve done this if he were US president

The billionaire runs Gates Foundation with his wife Melinda Gates and the foundation already fights malaria, HIV, and polio.

World’s second richest person Bill Gates has a plan in his arsenal to tackle coronavirus and if he were US president now, he would have prioritised the safety of the country’s citizens by putting them in isolation. “The clear message [would be] that we have no choice to maintain this isolation and that’s going to keep going for a period of time,” Microsoft founder Bill Gates told TED curator Chris Anderson recently, CNBC reported. The billionaire runs Gates Foundation with his wife Melinda Gates and the foundation already fights malaria, HIV, and polio. He also said that if the country does the isolation part well, the cases will begin to fall in 20 days.

The US is one of the worst affected countries in the world by the coronavirus pandemic. The country alone has over 3 lakh confirmed cases of those infected. Pointing out the steep rise in coronavirus cases, Bill Gates wrote in his personal blog: “There’s no question the United States missed the opportunity to get ahead of the novel coronavirus. But the window for making important decisions hasn’t closed”. To that extent, the Gates Foundation has already pumped $105 million in the fight against the pandemic. He has also pointed out three steps that are crucial to the success of virus containment.

“First, we need a consistent nationwide approach to shutting down… Second, the federal government needs to step up on testing… Finally, we need a data-based approach to developing treatments and a vaccine,” he wrote in his blog GatesNotes. The philanthropist had earlier urged the American government to impose a countrywide lockdown. In an op-ed in the Washington Post, he wrote that stricter lockdown measures are required in every state in the US. The country also has third highest number of coronavirus deaths after Spain and Italy, according to statistics portal Worldometer.