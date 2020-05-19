Bill Gates suggests this Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo book for summer reading; check others on his list

Bill Gates shares book recommendations annually. (Image: Reuters)

Bill Gates is back with his reading guide for summers and as people stay under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, they may find these suggestions even more useful with plenty of time at their disposal. Featuring in his five summer essentials this time is ‘Good Economics for Hard Times’ by Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee who recently got a Nobel prize for their work in alleviating poverty. “Their newest book takes on inequality and political divisions by focusing on policy debates that are at the forefront in wealthy countries like the United States,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said in his personal blog GatesNotes recently. He also said that Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee are two of the smartest economists working today and that they are good at making concepts accessible to an average person. Banerjee, Duflo and Michael Kremer had jointly received the Nobel prize last year.

Among the billionaire’s other suggestions are four more books plus some more recommendations apart from his annual summer reading list. “I’m always happy to talk about great books and TV shows … So, in addition to the five new book reviews I always write for my summer book list, I included a number of other recommendations,” he wrote.

Bill Gates’ summer reading list

Other than Banerjee and Duflo’s ‘Good Economics for Hard Times’, philanthropist billionaire said has also suggested ‘The Choice’ by Edith Eva Eger which is partly a memoir and partly a guide about handling trauma; ‘Cloud Atlas’ by David Mitchell which has six interrelated stories; ‘The Ride of a Lifetime’ by Bob Iger which is a business book Disney CEO on what it is actually like to run a company; and ‘The Great Influenza’ by John M Barry which is about influenza of 1918.

Bonus: Bill Gates has been recommending a book for sometime now with the book featuring multiple times in varied lists all over the world as well. Called ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ and written by Amor Towles, it is about a Russian Count who is sentenced to house arrest in a hotel room for his entire life. The book is set in 1922.