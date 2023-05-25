Bikano eyes Rs 200 crore worth sales through export market; says will grow 40% on-year

Bikano is eyeing sales worth Rs 200 crore through the export market in FY23-24. It has launched a range of frozen products in the international market, aiming for a 40 per cent on-year growth from the export market, the company said. “With the increasing popularity of frozen snacks and meals worldwide, we recognize the immense potential within this category. Our focus remains on catering to the needs of retail consumers, and to that end, we have introduced affordable packages of 300gms and 400gms, comprising a wide range of savory snacks, sweets, and frozen items,” said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods.

Bikano has curated its product lineup by offering numerous nutritious and delectable options that are free from preservatives. “Leveraging advanced quick frozen technology, we ensure that our products retain their taste and quality, as we understand the paramount importance of flavor for consumers,” said Manish Aggarwal. In order to ensure that the frozen products adhere to international quality and safety standards, the company has implemented measures including relevant certifications, multiple quality checks, X-ray technology to identify and remove any foreign elements, and standardized Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Bikano has launched its latest plant in Greater Noida on 25 acres as part of its expansion strategy focused on northern and eastern regions along with international export. The company has invested Rs 400 crore for the establishment of the new plant in order to meet the rising demand.

In terms of marketing strategies, Bikano has embraced digital platforms and has aligned its marketing investments accordingly. “Our strategy encompasses a comprehensive range of marketing channels, including above-the-line (ATL), below-the-line (BTL), and digital platforms, ensuring a seamless presence across various touchpoints and securing a significant portion of the international frozen market,” Manish Aggarwal said. The brand has also collaborated with celebrities in order to reach more Indian diaspora around the world. Bikano is expanding its range of frozen products in various countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East.