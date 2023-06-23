Bikano eyes 20% growth in snacks category, launches new bhujia flavour

Bikano has introduced a new flavour of bhujia in the Indian market and is eyeing a 20 per cent growth in the category. The new flavour called ‘Magic Bhujia’ will feature a distinctive blend of spices, said the company, adding that it will be available in 18g, 38g, and 200g pack sizes, priced at Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 59 respectively.

The snack industry in India is experiencing rapid expansion, with the salty snacks market valued at Rs 47,000 crore, according to reports and it is anticipated that the market will grow at a CAGR of 10 per cent from 2023-2028.

“Bhujia is a highly popular snack in India due to its crispy, crunchy, and delicious texture, making it a favourite among customers. This new product launch represents Bikano’s commitment to innovation, even in a seemingly basic product like bhujia,” said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd.

Bikano is primarily focusing on the North Indian market with the introduction of its new product, specifically targeting individuals between the ages of 15 and 35 years. “Bikano aims to establish a new category within the salty snacks industry with the launch of ‘Magic Bhujia’. The company is confident that this new product will be well-received by consumers and will be a significant step towards achieving its goal of becoming a leader in the salty snacks business,” it said in a statement.

After the successful domestic launch, Bikano plans to expand the new product internationally. It intends to utilize its marketing channels, including ATL, BTL, and digital platforms to ensure its seamless presence and capture a significant share of the market, said Kush Aggarwal, HOD – Marketing, Bikano.

Bikano has recently invested Rs 400 crore for the establishment of its new plant on 25 acres in Greater Noida. The plant will produce its range of namkeen, snacks, bakery and western snacks, with more products to follow. The company, going forward, aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 1800 crore by FY23-24.

Bikano has presence in over 35 countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent. Within India, through a well-established distribution network, it maintains its presence at retail, modern trade, national and international stores, airports, railways, government stores, military and police canteens and institutions.