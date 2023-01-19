Bikanervala will open 10 outlets in Gurgaon in 2023; will launch one outlet in Canada, two in UAE

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain and savouries and sweets manufacturer Bikanervala will add 10 outlets in Gurgaon region in 2023, it said in a company announcement. The brand will, very soon, also launch its first outlet in Canada besides adding two new outlets in UAE. In line with this expansion plan, Bikanervala opened its 10th restaurant in Gurgaon and 150th globally today, at Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 57 in Gurgaon. The newly opened QSR outlet has a seating capacity of 200 and an ample open space in and around the premises. The restaurant can accommodate as many as 250 patrons at a time.

“Over the years Bikanervala has expanded its footprint across the country including South India and even to foreign shores. We will soon be opening our first restaurant in Canada while adding two new outlets in UAE,” said Ashok Aggarwal, Director, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd. On an average, Bikanervala restaurants see a footfall of 1 crore in a month, which goes even further during the festive season. Bikanervala has more than 60 outlets in India and has presence outside of India in countries like USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Nepal and the UAE.

On Budget 2023

Meanwhile, talking about expectations of the FMCG segment from the upcoming budget, Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, said, “As the budget 2023-24 is round the corner, we would expect the following from the government. The budget must through policy measures ensure that there is a revival of demand in the economy particularly rural demand which has been somewhat lackluster this year. Apart from stimulating rural income generation through various ways, this would also necessitate higher capital expenditure with a view to resolve post-pandemic supply chain disruptions and to improve long-term supply chain efficiencies in the hinterland markets.”

Further talking about the fear of recession in the West in the coming months, he said that it would be imperative for the government to encourage consumption expenditure in the larger domestic economy. He added, “Even as commodity prices have exhibited signs of softening, there is a need for cooling down of some raw materials and inputs especially critical to the FMCG segment.” He also touched on the rising prices of various packaging materials which is crucial to “FMCG since packaging typically contributes to nearly 10 per cent of the input prices of an FMCG product”. He also talked about contract farming which will allow a more balanced risk-sharing arrangement between farmers and industry. “While this would give assured prices to farmers, it would also result in the availability of precisely desired quality and types of inputs and ingredients for FMCG players,” he said. And lastly, he maintained that the government should also consider rationalising GST rates on FMCG products, in the upcoming budget.