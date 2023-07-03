Big tech firms turning focus on India: Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder, Zscaler

Harnessing digital technologies is a given for any business, and even more so for online businesses. This leads to increased exposure to cyber risks and attacks. This concern has been the driving force behind San Jose, California-based Zscaler’s passion to create a safer and more secure environment for conducting businesses. Today over 40% of Fortune 500 companies rely on Zscaler’s trusted solutions and expertise. In this interview, Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman & founder, talks to Sudhir Chowdhary, about the common misconception surrounding Zero Trust Architecture, and shares insights into the world of cybersecurity and Zscaler’s role in making it more secure. Excerpts:

Please share your recent business updates. What are your strengths, challenges, and opportunities?

Happy to say we have surpassed our targets for both top-line growth and cash flow margins. On a year-over-year basis, we delivered 46% revenue growth, 40% billings growth, and 135% operating profit growth, all exceeding our guidance from last quarter. Despite challenging market conditions, cybersecurity has emerged as a critical concern for customers seeking cost savings. We have achieved exceptional outcomes by streamlining multiple-point products and delivering cost-effective solutions.

Also Read Debadatta Chand takes charge as Bank of Baroda MD

While our industry does have some competitors, many admire the success of Zscaler and aspire to emulate us. It’s gratifying to be recognised as a role model. However, breaking into our field is no easy task because replicating what we do proves difficult for new entrants. Conversely, larger companies often struggle with agility and adapting to change. Our positioning is strong as our goal remains committed to constant innovation and avoiding complacency.

What are the key priorities for Zscaler? What are your thoughts on ChatGPT and Bard?

Since inception, our core mission has always been to establish fast, secure, and reliable connections between known entities, like users and applications or users and intranets. We have developed cutting-edge technology to inspect network traffic, ensuring the utmost protection against threats and data leakage, all delivered through our robust distributed cloud infrastructure. Our focus lies in leveraging the power of AI and ML to extract valuable insights from the vast amounts of user-generated data we handle, providing great value to our customers.

In terms of ChatGPT and Bard, these technologies have certainly made information retrieval more accessible. While it may not be perfect, their performance is commendable. I believe there will be widespread adoption as the convenience of having information readily available at our fingertips in various formats becomes increasingly valued. However, we are also aware of their potential for misuse.

Also Read UPI transactions fall slightly in June, remain above 9 billion mark

Zero Trust architecture is often misunderstood. What is your take on this?

The concept of Zero Trust is straightforward. In the traditional model, people were granted access to networks, which was like being on a highway with no stops. However, the new notion is to connect individuals directly to their intended destination, only after verifying their identity and device posture. This point-to-point connection, supported by a policy engine, serves as the fundamental principle of Zero Trust.

Nevertheless, some vendors claim to offer Zero Trust without truly understanding it, resulting in market confusion, and giving customers a false sense of security. At Zscaler, our mission is to educate the world about Zero Trust and ensure its correct implementation.

How is India R&D spearheading the innovation charter for Zscaler?

Our dedication to maximising operations in India is evident through our establishment of the Bangalore office even before the San Jose office. We have successfully set up all functions within India, with nearly 40% of our employees based there. This percentage is probably higher than any other company in the high-tech space. Our headquarters in India have excelled in R&D. While talent acquisition in India can be challenging, once we do find them, they become very proficient. Interestingly, hiring in India is now harder than in Silicon Valley, which was not the case earlier. During Covid, it became increasingly difficult, but now with layoffs happening in Silicon Valley, big tech companies are turning their focus to India, making it more competitive. This is beneficial for engineers in India and overall, India has been instrumental in our success.

What are the opportunities you see in the Indian market?

The Indian market presents excellent opportunities for us to market and sell our products. We have established a strong presence in India, serving prominent companies, banks, and system integrators as valued customers. We have worked diligently to build a reputable brand and raise awareness of our offerings in India. Our revenue in India has surpassed that of some bigger Western countries.