Big skill development programme by Modi government: Environment ministry launches plan to train 5.5 lakh workers

Environment minister Harsh Vardhan also unveiled a related mobile app (GSDP-ENVIS) here, terming it an ambitious programme of the ministry that will help boost employability and entrepreneurship of the youth in the country. (PTI)

The Union Environment Ministry launched its full fledged Green Skill Development Programme(GSDP) today that aims to train over 5.5 lakh workers in environment and forest sectors in the country through 30 courses by 2021. Environment minister Harsh Vardhan also unveiled a related mobile app (GSDP-ENVIS) here, terming it an ambitious programme of the ministry that will help boost employability and entrepreneurship of the youth in the country. The GSDP was launched last year as a pilot project in 10 districts of the country wherein 154 youths (mainly school dropouts) were trained as parataxonomists and biodiversity conservationists.

“After the pilot project, now we are going to launch GSPD on a large scale and 80,000 youths in the country will be trained at 80 institutions in next one year. The number will be raised to over 2 lakh in the following year and by 2021 a total over 5.5 lakh youths will be trained as green skilled workers,” the minister said.

He said that GSDP was likely to become an important programme in the area of skill development in the coming days. “This is our prestigious and ambitious programme that will serve manifold purposes and achieve the aim of skill development campaign that is close to the heart of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The ministry through its Environment Information System(ENVIS) hubs and resource partners as well as other institutions across the country, will take up skill development of youth in the environment and forest sectors through 30 courses. The certificate courses, having duration of 80 hours to 560 hours, will be open for admission from July.

The app can be used for more information and applying to the courses. Many of these course are open for admission to 10th and 12th dropouts. The bouquet of courses include some interesting ones like- river Dolphin conservator, water budgeting and auditing, forest fire management, management of small botanical gardens, propagation and management of bamboo, bird identification and basic ornithology, city environment surveyors among others.

The ministry has held deliberations with various stakeholders and is open to any collaboration or partnership with national and international organisations to build a strong network which can be utilised for green skilling under GSDP for sustainable conservation and management of natural resources.