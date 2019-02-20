Big setback for Anil Ambani: Supreme Court holds RCom boss guilty of contempt in Ericsson case

Anil Ambani wilfully did not pay Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, and he a ‘cavalier’ approach, noted the apex court.

In a major setback, the Supreme Court has held RCom chairman Anil Ambani guilty of contempt of court for wilfully violating its order and not paying its dues of Rs 550 crore to Ericsson. The apex court held that the RCom chairman and Reliance Telecom chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel chairperson Chhaya Virani breached the undertaking given to the apex court and the related orders, reported PTI. The apex court further directed that RCom chairman Anil Ambani and others will have to purge the contempt by paying Rs 453 crore to Ericsson in 4 weeks.

Notably, in case of default of payment to Ericsson, Anil Ambani will be sent to jail for 3 months. Anil Ambani wilfully did not pay Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, and he a ‘cavalier’ approach, noted the apex court. Further, the Supreme Court also directed Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel to pay Rs 1 crore each within a time period of four weeks, or the chairman will have to go additional jail term of one month. It further directed that Rs 118 crore already deposited by Reliance Group in the apex court’s registry be disbursed to Ericsson.

In response to the Supreme Court’s order, Reliance Communication said in a statement on the exchanges that it shall comply with the court’s directive.”We respect the Hon’ble Supreme Court judgement. The RCOM Group shall comply with same,” a Reliance Communication Limited spokesperson said.