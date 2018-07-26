Big relief for cancer patients! Dr Reddy’s launches Hervycta to treat deadly disease in India

​​​
Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) today announced the launch of Hervycta, indicated for the treatment of certain types of cancer, in India.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2018 11:41 AM
cancer symptoms, cancer treatment, cancer treatment in india, cancer treatment drugs, cancer treatment drugs names, cancer treatment drugs cost, cancer treatment drugs market, how to cure cancer, how to cure cancer completely, Hervycta Hervycta is available in strengths of 150 mg and 440 mg multiple dose vials, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Drug major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) today announced the launch of Hervycta, indicated for the treatment of certain types of cancer, in India. Hervycta (Trastuzumab), a biosimilar of Roche’s Herceptin in India, is used for treatment of early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer).

Hervycta is available in strengths of 150 mg and 440 mg multiple dose vials, the company said in a regulatory filing. “We strive every day to do what matters most for patients. Hervycta is a step forward in our effort to accelerate access to cancer patients in India, in the Oncology biosimilar space,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said. Quoting Ipsos data, the company said the Herceptin and its biosimilars had India sales of Rs 290 crore for the most recent 12 months ending in December 2017.

Dr Reddy’s currently has four biosimilar products commercialised in India and various emerging markets, and an active pipeline of several biosimilar products in the oncology and immunology space. DRL shares were trading 1.01 per cent up at Rs 2,110 apiece on the BSE.

